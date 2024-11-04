'The logistics are just a nightmare': How Brooks & Dunn got 'REBOOT II' ready

A star-studded collaborative project sure sounds exciting when it's all recorded and ready for release, but getting there takes a whole lot of hard work and planning.



That's why Brooks & Dunn stayed out of the scheduling process for REBOOT II and gave the task of booking artists to their manager. Once the ducks were in a row and an artist jumps onboard, they'd get an update.



"[I got] a call one day, 'Hey, man, I got Jelly Roll, [he] wants to do 'Believe.'' And I was like — 'with a full orchestra' — I'm like, 'Ahhh!'" Kix Brooks recounts.



"We didn't know all at once what we were going to do or who was on it," he says. "Over the course of the year, it's just different people, you know, that, again, for managers and people's schedules and all that kind of stuff, the logistics are just a nightmare."



Kix adds, "Quite frankly, we didn't even want to know about it. And I'm sure most acts probably didn't either. It's great that everybody just eventually agreed and they figured out how to make it work, because once we got in the studio, it was nothing but a party."

REBOOT II arrives Nov. 15.

Here's the full track list for REBOOT II:

"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only In America" with Corey Kent

