'The Voice' finale to feature Riley Green and Zac Brown

Riley Green performs during Drake White's Benefit For The Brain at Ryman Auditorium on November 17, 2025 in Nashville (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

This season of The Voice featured Zac Brown as a mentor for the teams coached by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Now he'll return to the show to perform on its season finale, along with Riley Green.

Billboard reports that during the Dec. 16 finale, Riley will perform the song "Jesus Saves" from his latest album, Don't Mind If I Do. It also appeared on his 2024 EP, Way Out Here.

Zac will perform "Butterfly," a song that was originally recorded as a duet with Dolly Parton. It appears on Zac Brown Band's new album, Love & Fear, which came out Friday. Standing in for Dolly on the song will be Noah Cyrus.

The two-night season finale starts Dec. 15 on NBC.

