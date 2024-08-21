Things got rowdy when Brantley Gilbert recorded "Dirty Money"

Brantley Gilbert was all about embracing rowdiness when he wrote and recorded the Justin Moore-assisted "Dirty Money."



"The first time I had heard what [co-writer] Josh [Phillips] had done on the song, it spoke to me. The demo itself was a rocker. So we went into the studio, man, we just took the leash off the guys, man," Brantley shares in a behind-the-scenes video on social platform X.



"We just let 'em cut loose. There were no rules on that cut, so it is rowdy," he says. "Everybody just kind of let it all hang out on this one, man. I'm stoked about it."



"Dirty Money" is the latest preview of Brantley's forthcoming new album, Tattoos, which includes the Ashley Cooke-featured lead single, "Over When We're Sober."

Tattoos arrives Sept. 13 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the Tattoos track list:

"Dirty Money (featuring Justin Moore)"

"Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke)"

"Tattoos"

"Gone By Now"

"Off The Rails"

"The Hell That Raised Us"

"Me And My House (featuring Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones)"

"God Isn't Country (featuring Gary LeVox)"

"Out Here"

"Miss These Towns"

