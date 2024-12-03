Thomas Rhett + Cody Johnson to perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

By Andrea Dresdale + Jeremy Chua

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has announced its first batch of performers for its annual Dec. 31 ABC TV special.

A promo reveals that Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson will be performing on the show, as well as Lenny Kravitz, who'll be doing a live countdown to 2025 from Las Vegas.

Also joining the party are R&B singer Tinashe and "Lose Control" hitmaker Teddy Swims. You may recall that Teddy and Thomas recently released a duet version of Thomas' "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and performed together at this year's CMA Awards.

Joining Ryan Seacrest as co-host once again is singer/actress Rita Ora.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

