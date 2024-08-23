Thomas Rhett hopes 'About A Woman' makes you smile

Thomas Rhett's seventh album, About A Woman, has arrived.

The 14-track record features its lead single, "Beautiful as You," the infectious "Gone Country" and "Don't Wanna Dance," a slowed-down interpolation of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Thomas celebrated the release by popping a bottle of champagne with his wife, Lauren Akins, the muse for About A Woman, by his side. A clip of that special moment was shared on Thomas' Instagram.

"Y'all I can't believe it's here. It's like I've had a ring in my pocket ready to propose haha. It's finally yours," Thomas captioned his Instagram Reel. "The mission of this album was to bring you joy. And joy is what I hope you feel listening to these 14 tracks. About A Woman is out now!!!"

You can listen to About A Woman wherever you enjoy music. CDs, autographed LPs and vinyl variants are also available at Thomas' merch store.

Here's the track list for About a Woman:
"Fool"
"Overdrive"
"Gone Country"
"Beautiful as You"
"Can't Love You Anymore"
"After All The Bars Are Closed"
"Church"
"Back to Blue"
"Country for California"
"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"
"What Could Go Right"
"Boots"
"Don't Wanna Dance"
"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

