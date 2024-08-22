Thomas Rhett put his spin on "one of the biggest songs in the world" in new album

Thomas Rhett had a hand in writing all but one track on About A Woman, and he wouldn't have it any other way.



"The song is called 'Don't Wanna Dance.' It was written by Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem," Thomas tells ABC Audio when asked about the outside cut.



"I'll never forget driving to Music Row one day and Ryan sent me this song. I got to the chorus, and it's kind of like an interpolation of one of the biggest songs in the world, like from the '70s. I won't tell you who it was," teases the country hitmaker, before adding that "Don't Wanna Dance" felt like it was "built for an arena."



"When I heard it, it was just so infectious that I couldn't not cut it," he says.



Since Thomas' four daughters had an advance listen to the album, it's no surprise they've already locked in their favorites.



"They love 'Gone Country.' They love this song called 'What Could Go Right.' They love a song called 'Back to Blue' and they love 'Fool,' which is the very first track on the record," Thomas shares. "So, a lot of bangers, man. I'm excited."

About A Woman drops Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.



Its lead single, "Beautiful as You," is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

Here's the track list for About a Woman:

"Fool"

"Overdrive"

"Gone Country"

"Beautiful as You"

"Can't Love You Anymore"

"After All The Bars Are Closed"

"Church"

"Back to Blue"

"Country for California"

"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"

"What Could Go Right"

"Boots"

"Don't Wanna Dance"

"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

