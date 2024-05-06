Thomas Rhett returns with new music on Friday

The wait for new Thomas Rhett music is almost over!



Thomas is set to release a new track, "Beautiful as You," on Friday, May 10.



The announcement arrived on Thomas' Instagram alongside its cover art, which shows a woman's boots and legs hanging out of a truck window on a sunny day.



"Here we go… my brand new single 'Beautiful As You' comes out on Friday (5/10)! Absolutely stoked to kick off this new chapter… my favorite music yet," Thomas captioned his Instagram post.



"Beautiful as You" will be the first preview of Thomas' forthcoming new album. It's the follow-up to his 2023 greatest hits project, 20 Number Ones, and 2022's Where We Started.



You can presave "Beautiful as You" now to hear it as soon as it releases.

