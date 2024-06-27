Thomas Rhett says 'About A Woman' will offer "new ways to say I love you" to wife Lauren

It's no secret that Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren, inspired his forthcoming album, About A Woman. But did you know the title came about in a somewhat serendipitous fashion?



"I'm the worst album name picker. I always want to like go for something really artsy, but we end up always going with like the name of a song on a record, and this is sort of similar," Thomas tells ABC Audio.



"But when we were talking about it, we were like, 'Man, what is the record about?' And somebody said, 'Well, I mean, every song is about a woman and it's about one woman.' And so we're like, why don't we just call it that? Because there's this track on the album called 'Somethin' 'Bout a Woman,'" he recounts.



The phrase "about a woman" also aptly encapsulates the album's thematic elements — one that revolves around Thomas' wife of 11 years.



"I think it just kind of sums up what this record is about. It's just kind of like 14 tracks of new ways to say I love you to my wife, but a lot of different sounds that we explored that I have never [had] in the past," says Thomas.

About A Woman, featuring "Beautiful as You" and "Gone Country," drops Aug. 23, and is available for preorder and presave now.



Tickets to Thomas' newly announced THOMAS RHETT: Live in Las Vegas four-date mini-residency go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. CT on Thomas' website.

Here's the track list for About A Woman:



"Fool"

"Overdrive"

"Gone Country"

"Beautiful as You"

"Can't Love You Anymore"

"After All The Bars Are Closed"

"Church"

"Back to Blue"

"Country for California"

"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"

"What Could Go Right"

"Boots"

"Don't Wanna Dance"

"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

