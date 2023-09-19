Thomas Rhett soars to #1 with "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)"

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

By Jeremy Chua

Thomas Rhett has earned his next #1 hit with "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)."

The song, which Thomas penned with pop singer/songwriter Teddy SwimsJosh Thompson and Julian Bunetta, is his 21st career chart-topper on the Mediabase Country chart and 19th #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

"I feel like I’ve been pretty [well] known for love songs throughout my career, but I think we did a good job of portraying love from a different perspective on this one, so that makes it really special for me," Thomas says of his latest hit. "This is really an ode to my wife, and on a grander scale, this is for that person in everybody’s life that has stuck with them through thick and thin. So thank you to all those people."

"It’s really cool to have been celebrating 20 number ones this year and now to be celebrating my 21st career number one is crazy," he adds. "I’m just really humbled and grateful and can’t wait for the next ten years."

"Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)" is off Thomas' latest album, Where We Started.

Coming up, Thomas will celebrate a career milestone with his 20 NUMBER ONES vinyl. The LP drops September 29 and can be preordered now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

