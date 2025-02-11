Thomas Rhett celebrates daughter Lennon's birthday at Disney World

Thomas Rhett celebrated his daughter Lennon Love turning 5 at Disney World.



The "Look What God Gave Her" singer hopped on Instagram to share a Reel of their amusement park trip, which featured clips of Lennon getting a princess makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, hugging her "big pillow Stitch" and being sung "Happy Birthday" by her dad, mom Lauren Akins and siblings Willa Gray, 9, Ada James, 6, and Lillie Carolina, 3.



"Happy 5th birthday sweet Lenny!! We love you so much! Might take you 5 years to outgrow that stitch," Thomas captioned his Reel.



Thomas and Lauren welcome Lennon on Feb. 10, 2020.



On the tour front, Thomas' upcoming Better In Boots Tour will kick off June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets, visit thomasrhett.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.