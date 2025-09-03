Thomas Rhett's got more to say 'About a Woman' as he closes this chapter

Thomas Rhett first released his seventh studio album, About a Woman, on Aug. 23, 2024, but in a matter of weeks, it'll finally be complete.

TR's been steadily adding to the collection since May.

"I promised y'all a summer full of new music and we did just that," he shared on his socials. "Getting to play these new tracks on the road for y'all has made this tour even better than we could've imagined."

"We've got 3 more coming your way 9/26," he continues. "These last 3 songs wrap up the entire deluxe edition of About A Woman. Cheers y'all."

So far, he's added six new tracks to the original 14-song album, including "Ain't a Bad Life" with Jordan Davis, "Old Tricks" with Blake Shelton and "Small Town Girls" with Tucker Wetmore.

About a Woman has also spawned two hits, "Beautiful as You" and the multiple-week #1 "After All the Bars Are Closed."

