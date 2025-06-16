Thomas Rhett's headed back to Vegas this fall

Live Nation Las Vegas
By Stephen Hubbard

Thomas Rhett's returning to Vegas to revive the residency he started last December.

He's set to take the stage at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Oct. 3 and 4. Previously, he played four dates there at the end of 2024.

Presales for Thomas Rhett: Live in Las Vegas start Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

TR's currently on his Better in Boots Tour with Tucker Wetmore. He'll play Minnesota's Winstock Country Music Festival on Saturday.

