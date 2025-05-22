Thomas Rhett's looking forward to summer on the road and summer on the beach

With the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day, on the way, lots of us are looking forward to warmer weather and the fun it brings.

And you can definitely count Thomas Rhett among that number.

"I love summer for so many different reasons. That’s the time where we get to tour, we get to play outside, we get to play festivals. And when we do have a little bit of vacation, we get to go down to the beach with my family."

"We just love the beach," he continues. "We love getting in the water. We love riding boogie boards, skim boarding, paddle boarding, looking for crabs at night, building fires on the beach. There is nothing better than a summer on the beach with your kids."

Thomas Rhett's Better in Boots Tour kicks off June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas.

