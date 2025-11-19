'Throw a dart': Cody Johnson believes CMA entertainer is anybody's game

Cody Johnson is in the running for the first time this year for a CMA award he's had his eye on for some time: the coveted entertainer of the year.

What are the odds he walks away with the honor? The consummate showman won't even begin to guess.

"I think that everybody in that category deserves it," Cody tells ABC Audio. "Close your eyes, throw a dart at the board, whoever it hits, I mean, it could have gone that way."

Also in the running are Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, host Lainey Wilson and the reigning title-holder, Morgan Wallen.

"I think that being in the category this year, entertainer of the year is probably tighter than it's been since the maybe mid- to late '90s when it was in like the country heyday," Cody says. "And I know all these people personally, they're all my friends."

"Yes, I want to win," he reiterates, "but it's hard not to be happy for any one of them if they do, because I admire their work so much."

Whether it's Cody's year to claim the title or not, he continues on his path unaltered.

"Honestly, like I'm one of those guys that no matter what I want, no matter what life throws, you just gotta keep going and keep performing," he says. "It's not gonna change anything if I win or if I don't, for me."

"It might for my management, it might for my label or whatever else and all the logistics that go into booking shows, 'cause now you're booking the entertainer of the year," he adds. "But for me, I'm not changing anything."

Tune in to see if Cody can clinch the biggest CMA award of all, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

