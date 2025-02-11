'Tick tock': New Dierks Bentley music drops Friday

ABC
By Jeremy Chua

The wait for new Dierks Bentley music is almost over.

Dierks announced on Instagram that his new song, "She Hates Me," is dropping on Friday.

While a clip wasn't shared, the wilted flower in Dierks' post hints at it being a heartbreak track, instead of a romantic one you'd probably expect with a Valentine's Day release.

All Dierks wrote in the Reel's caption is: "Tick tock..."

Could "She Hates Me" be about a breakup? Find out when it hits digital platforms soon.

Dierks' latest releases include his Tom Petty cover of "American Girl" and 2023's Gravel & Gold.

