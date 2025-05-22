The Tim McGraw hit that he thinks is 'different and weird'

ABC
By Stephen Hubbard

There's a Tim McGraw hit the superstar thinks is "different and weird." It's 2014's "Lookin' for that Girl."

The reason? At the time, he was trying to color outside the lines a bit on the Sundown Heaven Town album.

"I'm not always trying to experiment," he told fellow country star Tracy Lawrence on his podcast. "But I think I have a base sound, a sort of base attitude about the kind of songs that I want to do."

“I’ll throw a fun ditty song in every now and then, I’ll throw a fun love song in every now and then, I’ll throw a fun cheating song in every now and then," he added. "But I’m always looking for a life-affirmation song.”

Of course, Tim's had quite a few of those, including "Standing Room Only," "Humble and Kind" and "Live Like You Were Dying." It's also worth noting that "Lookin' for that Girl" was still a top-20 hit.

His latest single, "Paper Umbrellas" with Parker McCollum, falls a little more on the fun side.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!