Tim McGraw + Sam Hunt to perform on 'GMA' Summer Concert Series

The performance lineup for Good Morning America's 2023 Summer Concert Series has been revealed.



Among the artists performing are country music's own Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt.



Tim and Sam will take the stage at New York City's Central Park on August 25 and September 1, respectively. Tim's new album, Standing Room Only, is slated to drop on the same day as well, so you can expect him to celebrate it in style.



Other artists appearing in the concert series include Fitz and the Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen and Hozier, who dueted with Maren Morris on "The Bones" in 2019.



For the full lineup and to request for tickets to Tim and Sam's shows, visit goodmorningamerica.com.

