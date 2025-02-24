Tim McGraw shares message to Faith Hill with 'emergency contact' trend

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are getting in on one of the latest trends on socials.

Tim posted his version of the viral "my emergency contact" movement, where users stitch together clips of their emergency contact in their phone.

While some examples show funny clips, Tim went the sweet route, posting a mash-up of Faith at various events, including dancing onstage and cheering at a sporting event.

"My beautiful, crazy, hilarious emergency contact," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Tim and Faith share three daughters: Maggie, Gracie and Audrey. They've been married since 1996.

Earlier in February comedian Will Ferrell was featured in an "emergency contact" video posted by his son, Magnus. The video featured a bearded Will performing a goofy barefoot dance. "My emergency contact," Magnus wrote.

