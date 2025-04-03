'Time's Ticking' for father of four Justin Moore

Even though he's a busy country star, Justin Moore's also a hands-on dad to three daughters and a son, ranging in age from 15 to 7. And just like his new single says, he feels like "Time's Ticking."

"No doubt about it. ... We always tell the kids, we wish we could just put a hat on you so where you stop growin’," he muses. "But I hate it. I really do."

"We’re fortunate now that when we go on the road, we can really kind of shape our touring to fit the kids' schedule and all that," he adds. "But it sucks. There’s no other way around it. FaceTimin’s great but it ain’t the real deal."

Moore says he's tried to make the most of his time with his kids, thanks to the advice of his kinfolk.

"It goes by in a hurry. You know, parents or grandparents or aunts, uncles, they tell you, ‘You’ll look up and you’ll have a teenager,’ or, ‘You’ll look up and, you know, they’ll be going to college,’" he says. "And it’s wild for sure."

"Time's Ticking" is the follow-up to to Justin's 13th #1, "This Is My Dirt," which is also the title track of his latest album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.