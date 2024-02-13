Toby Keith earns posthumous #1 on 'Billboard' 200 chart

One week after his passing, Toby Keith earned his first posthumous #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with 35 Biggest Hits.

According to Billboard, the compilation project "earned 66,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending February 8."

35 Biggest Hits is Toby's first chart-topper on the Billboard 200 since 2010's Bullets in the Gun.



Billboard adds that the two-disc project is the first posthumous Billboard 200 #1 since Pop Smoke's Faith debuted atop the July 31, 2021, chart, after his passing on February 19, 2020.



35 Biggest Hits was released in 2008 and includes Toby's iconic songs "Should've Been a Cowboy," "I Love This Bar," and "I Wanna Talk About Me."



Toby passed away February 5 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.



The country icon's family is planning to host a "private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February," per a post on Toby's Facebook. More information on the upcoming memorial service will be shared on his socials soon.

