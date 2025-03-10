Toledo 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Toledo, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 67 °F on Saturday, while the low is 33 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 57 °F, low of 37 °F (53% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 59 °F, low of 36 °F (60% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 42 °F, low of 33 °F (79% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 36 °F, low of 34 °F (90% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 60 °F, low of 36 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 67 °F, low of 55 °F (55% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 54 °F, low of 38 °F (42% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM