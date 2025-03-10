Toledo 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Toledo, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 67 °F on Saturday, while the low is 33 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 57 °F, low of 37 °F (53% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 59 °F, low of 36 °F (60% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 42 °F, low of 33 °F (79% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 36 °F, low of 34 °F (90% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 60 °F, low of 36 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 67 °F, low of 55 °F (55% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 54 °F, low of 38 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM