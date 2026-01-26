Top 2 all-time snowiest days in Dayton

DAYTON, OH — As of 5 PM, Dayton has recorded 11.5″ of snow at the airport since 12 am, tying December 22, 2004, as the second snowiest day all time since record keeping began. And it is still snowing.

With more snow to go, Dayton has the chance to make a run at the all-time, single-day snowfall record of 12.2″. Storm total snowfall across the region is in the 12-15″ range currently.

Official reports are still rolling in from across the Miami Valley.

Up next will be extreme cold. We have a cold weather advisory in effect tonight, extreme weather warning in effect Monday night. We won’t have a day with high temperatures above 20 degrees through at least next Sunday

