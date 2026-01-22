Top 25 songs in Cleveland on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Cleveland. Data is as of January 22, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Pressha

- Artist: Jill Scott

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#24. Over (Remix)

- Artist: LoKeyLF

#23. With A Girl Like You

- Artist: The Troggs

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in 17 other metros

#22. When I Get My Hands On You

- Artist: The New Basement Tapes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros

#21. Is It a Crime

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#20. Lullaby

- Artist: JayDon & Paradise

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#19. FDO

- Artist: Pooh Shiesty

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#18. Reminiscing

- Artist: Berner & Babyface Ray

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#17. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

#16. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 48 other metros

#15. Wicked Game

- Artist: Chris Isaak

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros

#14. One of Them Ones

- Artist: Veeze, Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#13. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros

#12. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 41 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 50 other metros

#11. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#10. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 34 other metros

#9. Needle Fall Down

- Artist: Charles Wesley Godwin

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 17 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#8. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros

#7. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)

- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros

#6. girl, get up.

- Artist: Doechii & SZA

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

#5. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 18 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros

#4. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in six other metros

--- Top three song in 21 other metros

--- Top five song in 36 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros

#3. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in 21 other metros

--- Top five song in 44 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#2. I (Who Have Nothing)

- Artist: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 17 other metros

--- Top five song in 30 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#1. Feeling On My Body (Remix)

- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 25 other metros

--- Top three song in 35 other metros

--- Top five song in 37 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros