Top 25 songs in Cincinnati on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Cincinnati. Data is as of January 22, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros

#24. Out The Window

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#23. Shot Callin

- Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#22. Mr. Brightside

- Artist: The Killers

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#21. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 50 other metros

#20. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

- Artist: RAYE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#19. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 41 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 50 other metros

#18. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#17. When I Get My Hands On You

- Artist: The New Basement Tapes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros

#16. Friend Do Remix (feat. YKNIECE)

- Artist: Belly Gang Kushington & YKNIECE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 17 other metros

#15. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)

- Artist: Gunna

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 35 other metros

#14. PREACHER MAN

- Artist: Ye

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

#13. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros

#12. Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)

- Artist: Max McNown

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#11. Wicked Game

- Artist: Chris Isaak

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros

#10. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 19 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros

#9. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#8. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 34 other metros

#7. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros

#6. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)

- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros

#5. I (Who Have Nothing)

- Artist: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 18 other metros

--- Top five song in 30 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#4. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in 22 other metros

--- Top five song in 44 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#3. Needle Fall Down

- Artist: Charles Wesley Godwin

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 21 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#2. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in six other metros

--- Top three song in 20 other metros

--- Top five song in 36 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros

#1. Feeling On My Body (Remix)

- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 25 other metros

--- Top three song in 35 other metros

--- Top five song in 37 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros