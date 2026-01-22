Top 25 songs in Cincinnati on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Cincinnati. Data is as of January 22, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros
#24. Out The Window
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros
#23. Shot Callin
- Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros
#22. Mr. Brightside
- Artist: The Killers
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in six other metros
#21. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 50 other metros
#20. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
- Artist: RAYE
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros
#19. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 41 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 50 other metros
#18. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros
#17. When I Get My Hands On You
- Artist: The New Basement Tapes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros
#16. Friend Do Remix (feat. YKNIECE)
- Artist: Belly Gang Kushington & YKNIECE
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in three other metros
--- Top 25 song in seven other metros
--- Top 50 song in 17 other metros
#15. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)
- Artist: Gunna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 35 other metros
#14. PREACHER MAN
- Artist: Ye
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros
#13. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros
#12. Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)
- Artist: Max McNown
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in nine other metros
--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros
#11. Wicked Game
- Artist: Chris Isaak
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros
#10. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 19 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros
#9. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in nine other metros
--- Top five song in 28 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros
#8. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 34 other metros
#7. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in 10 other metros
--- Top five song in 15 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros
#6. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)
- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 19 other metros
--- Top five song in 27 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 41 other metros
#5. I (Who Have Nothing)
- Artist: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in 18 other metros
--- Top five song in 30 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros
#4. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in 22 other metros
--- Top five song in 44 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros
#3. Needle Fall Down
- Artist: Charles Wesley Godwin
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in 16 other metros
--- Top five song in 21 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros
#2. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in six other metros
--- Top three song in 20 other metros
--- Top five song in 36 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros
#1. Feeling On My Body (Remix)
- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 25 other metros
--- Top three song in 35 other metros
--- Top five song in 37 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros