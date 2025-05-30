The 'tough old man' and 'two little guys' who inspired George Birge's 'It Won't Be Long'

George Birge's latest hit, "It Won't Be Long," was born out of an ordinary moment he happened to witness between his father and his sons.

"I was raised ... in Texas by an old cowboy, and I got my boys — my two little guys of my own — that are in the music video," he says. "They're 5 and 8."

"And around Thanksgiving of last year," he remembers, "I was looking out the back window and I saw my dad, the tough old man that raised me, teaching my little boys the same things he taught me when I was a kid: how to shoot a Coke can with a BB gun, how to throw a football."

The "Cowboy Songs" hitmaker couldn't help but reflect on how much those experiences affected him.

"It just kinda hit me how impactful those moments that seem so small at the time end up being in the future," George tells ABC Audio. "You know, they become core memories that you hold onto for the rest of your life."

"And so this song kinda fell out. And it's the most honest and personal song I've ever written, and for that reason I think it's my favorite," he adds.

Currently on the Country Song Came On Tour with Luke Bryan, George will squeeze in several CMA Fest appearances on Sunday, June 8.

