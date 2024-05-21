Travis Denning says 'Roads That Go Nowhere' ﻿is a "really solid country music album"

Travis Denning's Mercury Nashville debut track, "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs," arrived in March 2018, and on Friday, he'll finally get to release his first full-length album, Roads That Go Nowhere.



With over five years between both releases, it's safe to say that Travis has had plenty of time to get ready and put together his introductory record.



"It feels pretty dead-on what I've wanted to accomplish. You know, I think the amount of time that we put into it, I don't know, it feels like we checked pretty much all of the boxes," Travis shares in a press interview. "It just feels like a really solid country music album, and I think that's just what was really important."



Since Travis penned 12 of the 15 songs on Roads That Go Nowhere, you can expect an auditory glimpse of the Georgia native's life.



"The theme is there with the title track, the stories are there. I got to put enough of the creative things that I connect to where I come from in there that not a lot of people get to do, and for that I am super grateful," says Travis. "And then, of course, there's some big rockin', Nashville rock 'n' roll country on there."



"All that mixed together, it's made what I consider a pretty well-rounded project," he shares.



Roads That Go Nowhere is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the Roads That Go Nowhere track list:



"Why I'm Drinking"

"I Know How It Sounds"

"Better At Leaving"

"Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack"

"Going Places"

"Someone That Isn't Me"

"Southern Rock" (featuring HARDY)

"Love You Past That"

"Things I'm Going Through"

"Add Her To The List"

"Roads That Go Nowhere"

"The Sound of a Beer Getting Cracked" (featuring Josh Ross)

"Can't Find One"

"Here and Her"

"Ocmulgee River"

