14-year-old charged with stabbing and killing 15-year-old at high school

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a fight Monday led to a stabbing at a North Carolina high school that ended with one student dead and another hospitalized, according to law enforcement officials.
The stabbing happened at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning, Raleigh police said.
A 15-year-old student died and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police and school officials said late Monday, according to ABC News.
The 14-year-old, who is a student at the school, was charged with murder on a juvenile petition, Raleigh police said, according to WTVD.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said it appears there was a fight prior to the stabbing. The School Resource Officer (SRO) took a juvenile suspect in custody, Patterson said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the incident was traumatizing to students, parents, teachers and administrators.
“Schools should be a safe haven for our students and staff. What happened here today is unacceptable,” he said. “As superintendent, I can tell you, there is nothing more important than the well-being and the safety of our students.”