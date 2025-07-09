17-year-old girl accused of killing mother, stepfather inside their home

Sarah Grace Patrick is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her mother and stepfather.

CARROLL COUNTY, Georgia — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murdering her mother and stepfather in Georgia, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

Investigators say Sarah Grace Patrick is the one who killed James and Kristin Brock in their Carrollton home in February.

“From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began,” Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey said.

Patrick called 911 to report the deaths back in February.

She is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her mother and stepfather.

“We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders,” Hulsey said. “She turned herself in because we notified her that we had warrants for her arrest.”

The couple’s 5-year-old daughter found their bodies.

“A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this,” Hulsey said.

For months, investigators said they’ve been working behind the scenes.

“We collaborated with agencies such as the FBI, the GBI crime lab, and private forensic laboratories,” Hulsey said.

Channel 2 Action News asked if investigators knew what the motive was behind the shooting.

“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” Hulsey said. “We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her.”

