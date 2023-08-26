2 injured during shooting at White Sox game

CHICAGO — Two people were injured Friday night at a Major League Baseball Game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The shooting happened during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, officials say.

The White Sox released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that is it unclear to investigators whether the shooting happened inside the ballpark or outside. The team said that two fans were injured but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the team said.

The team also said that the shooting did not involve an altercation.

A 42-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition. A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to her abdomen and she refused medical attention, police said, according to The New York Times.

No suspects have been identified by police, the Times reported.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, according to WGN-TV.

The White Sox also canceled their “I Love 90s Tour” following the game, according to WMAQ. The cancelation came after reports of the shooting. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform.

“Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser’s credit card,” the White Sox said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.