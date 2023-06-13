22 U.S. troops injured in Syria helicopter ‘mishap,’ U.S. says

Service members injured in helicopter 'mishap' NORTHEASTERN SYRIA - MAY 25: U.S. Army soldiers board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter while departing a remote combat outpost known as RLZ on May 25, 2021 near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria. U.S. forces, part of Task Force WARCLUB operate from combat outposts in the area, coordinating with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in combatting residual ISIS extremists and deterring pro-Iranian militia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in Syria Sunday after a helicopter “mishap,” the U.S. military said late Monday.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said 10 service members were evacuated to higher-level care facilities outside the region, but did not say what caused the incident or how severely the service members were injured, Reuters reported.

No enemy fire was involved in the accident, Central Command, which oversees U.S. troops in the Middle East, said.

U.S. forces, part of Task Force WARCLUB, operate from combat outposts in the area. The troops coordinate with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). There are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria on average, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, according to The Associated Press.

In March, 25 U.S. troops were wounded in strikes and counter-strikes in Syria. One US contractor was killed and another injured during the attacks.