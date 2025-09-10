3 arrested in connection with shooting of Florida State University linebacker, Ethan Pritchard

Ethan Pritchard
Football player shot FILE PHOTO: Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on July, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the head over the weekend while visiting family in Havana, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard.

Read more trending news

Prichard was shot in the head on Aug. 31 as he was taking his aunt to her home in Havana, Florida. He was in the area for a family gathering, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

He had surgery after the shooting and was listed in “critical but stable condition.”

More from WFTV

Prichard is a freshman at FSU and was a former student and football player at Seminole High School in central Florida, WFTV reported.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face, among other information relating to the case, had not been released as of early Wednesday afternoon, but the Gadsden County sheriff’s office will have an update later in the day. Visit WFTV.com for the latest developments.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!