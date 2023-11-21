3 dead, 1 wounded in Colorado shooting; suspect in custody

Hanme Clark: The 45-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three people and critically wounding another person. (Custer County Sheriff's Office)

Three people were killed and another was wounded after a gunman opened fire in southern Colorado over an alleged property dispute on Monday, authorities said. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in New Mexico.

Hanme K. Clark, 45, was taken into custody by New Mexico Police just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, KOAA-TV reported. Details about his arrest are unclear, but the Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on its Facebook page.

According to the Custer County Coroner’s Office, the victims were identified as Rob Geers, Beth Wade, and James Daulton, the television station reported. The fourth victim, Patty Daulton, is being treated at a trauma center for her injuries, according to KRDO-TV.

According to CNN, the shooting occurred at about 1 p.m. MST Monday when Clark allegedly opened fire on five people in a wooded area.

The area was located northeast of Westcliffe, The Gazette reported.

“The shooting happened in a wooded area,” Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith said during a news conference, according to KKTV. “We entered kind of at a high risk and checked to see if there’s any survivors.”

Smith said that two men and a woman were killed. Another woman suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and is expected to survive, the sheriff said. A fifth person managed to escape, according to CNN.

“It’s not something we normally see,” Smith told reporters. “The first thing I want to say... my thoughts are with the families of the victims.”

Officials said that Clark and one of the victims had been involved in a civil dispute over property lines, KKTV reported.



