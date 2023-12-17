3 killed after plane crashes in power lines in Oregon

Police say three people were killed in a plane crash in Polk County, Oregon Saturday evening.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. — Police say three people were killed in a plane crash in Polk County, Oregon Saturday evening.

Independence Police Department said that just before 5 p.m., Polk County emergency responders received a call about a plane crash near Hoffman Road. When officers arrived, they found a plane that had crashed into power lines in the area.

The crash started a small brush fire and led to a power outage that hit the area near the community around 12 miles southwest of Salem, according to The Associated Press.

Police said that they are investigating the crash with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A possible cause of the crash has not been released., the AP reported. The names of the three people who were killed have also not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those involved in the crash,” police said.

