3 killed in Glendale, Arizona, restaurant shooting

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLENDALE, Ariz. — At least three people were killed and several others were hurt in a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday at the El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, police said.

The Associated Press reported that police believe more than one shooter was at the restaurant; however, no one is in custody, but people were being questioned. There is no threat to the public officials said.

They did not provide the condition of those injured, KTVK reported.

Police have released little information, saying the incident was “very chaotic” and that it happened at an “enormous scene,” CNN reported. What led to the shooting has not been released.

Police did say that no security personnel or law enforcement officers fired their guns.

