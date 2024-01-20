4 Oklahoma State fraternity members arrested for dumping longhorn carcass

Four men are facing charges after a longhorn carcass was found on the front lawn of a fraternity last month at Oklahoma State University.

>> Read more trending news

Stillwater Police Department said that they have been working with Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Agriculture Investigative Services Unit, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, and the OSU Animal Science Department regarding an animal corpse that was dumped illegally on the lawn of a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University at the beginning of December.

The animal was found on the day before Oklahoma State University’s football team played the University of Texas Longhorns. The side of the carcass had an expletive carved into it, the campus newspaper, The O’Colly reported, according to The Associated Press. The stomach was also cut open.

The animal was dumped at the FarmHouse Fraternity, according to KFOR. A search warrant was served days later at another fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho, after investigators heard rumors about some kind of prank war between the two fraternities.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Luke Ackerley, 19; Bennet Fady, 20; Andrew King, 19; and Brody Shelby, 19, according to the news outlet. They have been charged with unlawful disposal of a carcass.

Police said that the OSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory found initially that “the animal was suffering from a natural disease process.” Investigators are awaiting additional information about the animals’ time of cause, cause of death and if there is any evidence of animal cruelty.

The four men were charged on Dec. 29, according to KOKH.

Ackerley, Fady, King and Shelby all bonded out and are expected to appear back in court on March 11, according to KFOR.

© 2024 Cox Media Group