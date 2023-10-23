5 people hospitalized after possible electrocution incident at Florida fountain

JUPITER, Fla. — Five people were hospitalized on Sunday after a possible electrocution incident at a South Florida fountain, authorities said.

The incident, which was originally reported as possible drownings, occurred at 3:33 p.m. at the fountains at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, WPTV reported.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, first responders found eight people who needed to be evaluated for injuries, WPEC-TV reported. Responders then learned that five of those people -- including three children -- may have received electrical shocks while in the water, according to the television station.

Firefighters said it was unclear how the victims were shocked, WPBF-TV reported.

Three people declined medical treatment, two adults were hospitalized and three children were taken to trauma centers, according to the television station.

Their conditions are unknown.

“Evidently, somebody had gone into the water and started having some distress,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesperson Capt. Tom Reyes told reporters. “Some other people went into (the water) to try to remove them from the water. It appears as though there may have been an electrocution in the water itself.

“When we arrived on scene the Jupiter Police Department and civilians were treating patients when we got here so they got here very quick and the community and Jupiter police were also involved in that and that was a good thing.”