5-year-old child wounded when shooters fire at mother driving car, police say

Plantation Police Department

Plantation police: File photo. Officers responded to a shooting that wounded a woman and her 5-year-old child. (Plantation Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLANTATION, Fla. — A 5-year-old child in South Florida was wounded when the vehicle driven by their mother was shot at multiple times on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Plantation Police Department, the incident occurred in the 6900 block of Sunrise Boulevard near the Bell at Plantation Apartments at 10:15 p.m. EST, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The 20-year-old woman was shot at, but the shooters managed only to hit the child, according to the Miami Herald.

Police said the child was grazed by the bullet and was hospitalized with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” the newspaper reported. The child and their mother were taken to Plantation General Hospital.

According to police radio transmissions, the woman called 911 “hysterically” and reported that her baby was shot during a drive-by shooting, according to the Herald. She said someone started firing at her car near Plantation High School.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not released the condition of the woman, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

