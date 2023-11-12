5-year-old dies, 3 injured in mobile home fire

The other three occupants of the home were treated for smoke inhalation.

Child dies: A 5-year-old girl died after a fire ripped through a mobile home on Sunday morning. (Louisiana State Fire Marshal)

CHURCH POINT, La. — A 5-year-old girl died on Sunday after a fire broke out in a Louisiana mobile home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire broke out Sunday morning at a home in Church Point, located north of Lafayette.

Members of the Church Point Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Saint Zeno and discovered three people outside the residence, KLFY-TV reported. Officials said that one child did not escape the blaze, according to the television station.

The other three people at the residence were taken to an area hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the fire marshal’s office. Their ages were not revealed by officials.

It was unclear what caused the fire.

“This investigation is still early, active and ongoing,” the fire marshal’s office said in its news release.

