7-Eleven Day: How to get a free Slurpee Tuesday

7-Eleven free Slurpee Day FILE PHOTO: 7-Eleven is celebrating its 96th birthday Tuesday on its annual free Slurpee drink day. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

7-Eleven is celebrating its 96th birthday Tuesday on its annual free Slurpee drink day.

>> Read more trending news

The convenience store chain, along with sister stores Speedway and Stripes, is offering customers a free small Slurpee drink at participating stores.

You just have to ask to get a free drink. Customers will get a small Slurpee as long as supplies last.

Select locations will also have limited-edition new Slurpee flavors including Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade, according to the company.

7-Eleven also offers cherry, pina colada, blue raspberry, Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola-flavored slushy drinks.

“To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing & sustainability officer, said in a statement.

Loyalty members can also get $1 food deals on Big Bite Hot Dogs and pizza slices, along with other snacks Tuesday.

“As a part of our summer-long ‘Anything Flows’ campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day.”

Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!