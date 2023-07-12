8-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, leading Alabama police on chase

Child arrested: An 8-year-old allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase Tuesday. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An 8-year-old Alabama child is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase through the capital city of Montgomery, authorities said.

According to Montgomery Police Department Maj. Saba Coleman, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:10 a.m. CDT, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle moments later but the driver refused to stop, WSFA-TV reported.

Police said the vehicle crashed into another car, but no injuries were reported, according to the television station.

Coleman told reporters that the boy was taken into custody and that charges are pending, WSFA reported. She added that a weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.

Police did not provide any other details.

