80-year-old American tourist dies after elephant charged at safari truck in Zambia

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A woman was killed and others were injured after an elephant charged at their truck during a safari trip in Zambia.

On March 30, a bull elephant charged at a truck of tourists at the Kafue National Park, according to The Associated Press. Wilderness Safaris said that the bull elephant was aggressive and had charged at the truck unexpectedly which caused the trick to flip over. It’s not clear what provoked the elephant.

Five others were injured in the attack, according to the AP. One of the five tourists was flown by helicopter for treatment in South Africa, the company said. The woman was seriously injured but the four others had minor injuries.

There was a total of six guests and a guide on the truck on the day of the incident.

“This is a devastating incident for everyone involved and we are doing our best to support the family and all affected,” Tarryn Gibson, the safari company’s head of communications told the AP.

Wilderness Safaris and the victim’s family confirmed that the victim was Gail Mattson, 79, from Hopkins, Minnesota, according to KARE.

“Sadly she lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure,” Mattson’s daughter, Rona Wells wrote on Facebook, according to the news outlet. “I hope these pictures bring some happiness to those that loved her. RIP Mom. We love you and will miss you.”

Wilderness Safaris said they are cooperating with national authorities regarding the incident, according to a statement obtained by CBS News.

“Our guides are extremely well trained, but sadly the terrain and vegetation was such that the route became blocked,” Wilderness said, explaining that the ranger “could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.”

Officials said her remains will be repatriated over the next few days to the United States, KARE reported.

