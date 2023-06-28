9 people die of heat-related illnesses in Texas heat wave Hot temperatures in Texas are believed to be the cause of nearly a dozen deaths. (niuniu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hot temperatures in Texas are believed to be the cause of nearly a dozen deaths.

>> Read more trending news

Temperatures in Webb County topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, with heat indexes reaching over 115 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press.

Houston Hobby Airport, Corpus Christi, Laredo and Del Rio broke or tied high-temperature records on Tuesday. According to CNN, Del Rio hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit, marking the city’s 10th consecutive day of record-high temperatures.

Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern told Judge Tano Tijerina and other county leaders on Monday that nine people died over eight days due to the heat, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Stern urged residents to stay home if they are able, the newspaper reported.

The National Weather Service took to social media to make recommendations for people dealing with the excessive heat, telling them to find air conditioning, wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and check in on family members, friends and neighbors.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas on Thursday, according to CNN. Parts of Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama are also expected to see high temperatures. Heat in California is expected to peak Friday and Saturday, with temperatures hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over 600 people in the United States die due to extreme heat every year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, according to CNN.