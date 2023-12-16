AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77 AC/DC’s original drummer, Colin Burgess, died at the age of 77, the band announced. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AC/DC’s original drummer, Colin Burgess, died at the age of 77, the band announced.

The news of Burgess’ death was announced on the band’s Facebook page Friday night, according to KTLA.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band said.

Burgess was a founding member of the Australian rock band, according to Rolling Stone. He was part of the band’s first single, “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl.”

No cause or manner of death was released, KTLA reported.

Burgess was a part of another Australian rock band before AC/DC, which was called The Masters Apprentices but the group broke up in 1972, Rolling Stone reported.

He was recruited to join AC/DC in November 1973 by Malcolm and Angus Young and singer Dale Evans, Rolling Stone said. He was fired from the band in February 1974, just a year later. The reason was that he was “allegedly performing drunk.”

He was not part of the members of AC/DC that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone reported. He was added to Australia’s ARIA Hall of Fame for the Masters Apprentices.

