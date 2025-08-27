Active shooter opens fire at Minneapolis Catholic school, reports say

Annunciation Catholic School
Annunciation Catholic School FILE PHOTO: In this January 2022 image captured from Google Maps, the Annunciation Catholic School is shown. A gunman allegedly opened fire at the school on Aug. 27. (Google Maps/Google)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of an active shooting in Minneapolis that has left several people wounded.

KARE said a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School.

City officials said that the “shooter is contained,” but did not give any specifics.

KMSP reported that sources told them that the alleged gunman is dead.

Families of children who were at the school were told to meet at a reunification zone at the school.

The first day of school was this week, according to the school’s Instagram page.

Some of the victims may be children, according to the news station.

The Associated Press reported that children were being evacuated from the building. The school, which has Pre-K through eighth grade, was scheduled to have an all-school Mass at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has been briefed on the incident.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding, according to a post on the agency’s X page.

The FBI has agents en route to the scene, according to FBI Director Dan Bongino.

There were three deadly shootings in the city over 12 hours, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The department said in a news release before the school shooting, “The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling. Across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives,” NBC News reported.

The shooting at Annunciation was the fourth deadly shooting in less than 24 hours.

Check back for more on this developing story.

