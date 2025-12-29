Adventure influencer ‘Real Tarzann’ injured in skydiving accident

File photo. The social media influencer known as "the Real Tarzann" said he was injured in a skydiving accident last week.

Mike Holston, an internet adventure influencer known as “the Real Tarzann,” is recovering from injuries suffered in what he called a “skydiving accident” on Friday.

Holsten, 32, has more than 16.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. He posted a photo of himself lying on a hospital gurney on Dec. 27.

“Yesterday I had a Skydiving accident,” the Miami-based influencer wrote. “I’ll probably be out for a few weeks. I’m pretty banged up at the moment in some pretty good pain but just happy to be alive.”

It was unclear what caused the accident, what injuries Holston suffered and where he was skydiving. However, he promised to make a full update video to explain what went wrong during his jump.

“All is good! If I wasn’t too banged up I’d gear up and go up again for another jump,” Holston wrote online. “Just a small mistake on my end and it’s a part of the sport! Small user error but nonetheless stoked to be able to get back to it in no time.

“I know a lot of y’all want to see me down but don’t count on it too long ... enjoy while you can!”

Holston rose to fame online for his videos featuring dangerous animals. He sparked controversy in September when he posted a pair of videos showing himself trapping wild crocodiles in Australia.

One video showed Holston wrestling a freshwater crocodile in Queensland, while the other depicted the influencer squaring off with a saltwater croc.

Both reptiles can be seen being released in the videos, which appear to have been recorded at Lockhart River on the Cape York Peninsula.

According to the Queensland Government website, “deliberately disturbing” a crocodile can result in maximum court-imposed fines of more than $18,000.

Holston said he was eager to recover from the skydiving accident.

“I’m good just a little banged up,” he wrote. “Another rough day in the office!”

