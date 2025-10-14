Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen Baldwin, smash Range Rover into tree

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin FILE PHOTO: Alec Baldwin attends Storytelling Summit - Alec Baldwin during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2025 in New York City. He and his brother Stephen were involved in a crash on Monday. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)
Actors Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car crash in the Hamptons.

They were driving in East Hampton, New York, on Monday when the Range Rover they were in smashed headfirst into a tree, TMZ reported.

The elder Baldwin took to Instagram and explained what happened.

He said his brother was visiting him and spent the weekend at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The “Beetlejuice” actor said he was driving and a “garbage truck the size of a whale” cut him off, ABC News reported.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree,” Alec Baldwin shared. “I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car -- my wife’s car. I crashed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

Stephen Baldwin’s representative said the actor is also ok, telling TMZ “Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

