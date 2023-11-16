Alec Baldwin seen firing prop gun in new videos from ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images, File)

New videos obtained by NBC News show Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” before the on-set shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In five videos obtained by the news network, which include about seven minutes of footage, Baldwin can be seen firing a prop gun and interacting with crew members during filming. The clips are among dozens that were sought earlier this year by special prosecutors weighing charges after the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting, NBC News reported.

The footage, filmed days before the deadly shooting, offers the first glimpse of Baldwin working with a prop gun on the set of “Rust,” according to CNN.

Authorities said Baldwin was setting up for a scene while holding a prop revolver when the gun went off, firing a bullet that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger. However, in a report filed in court, firearms expert Lucien Haag said the gun’s trigger would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.

In one the videos published Wednesday, Baldwin can be heard telling someone to move to the other side of the camera while filming, saying “I don’t want to shoot towards you.” In another, he checks after a cameraperson following an apparent fall, asking “You OK?”

In 2022, Hutchins’ family sued the producers of “Rust,” including Baldwin, for wrongful death. They alleged that those responsible for safety on the set were reckless and implemented cost-cutting measures that contributed to the 42-year-old’s death.

The family reached a settlement with producers last year.

In January, authorities charged Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 shooting. Charges against Baldwin were later dropped.

Last month, prosecutors said they planned to convene a grand jury to determine whether to refile charges against Baldwin.