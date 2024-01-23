‘Alien Nation,’ ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ actor Gary Graham dies

Gary Graham FILE PHOTO: MOONLIGHTING - "Gunfight at the So-So Corral" - Airdate: March 5, 1985. Gary Graham died at the age of 73. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)

Hollywood actor Gary Graham has died.

He was 73 years old.

Variety reported that Graham’s ex-wife Susan Lavelle confirmed his death, adding that the actor’s current wife, Becky Hopkins, was at his side at the time of his passing.

She did not give a cause of death, Deadline reported, but said that his death was “sudden.”

Graham and Lavelle met when he starred on the television show “Alien Nation,” which was based on the feature film of the same name, Variety reported.

He appeared in about 100 other shows and movies including “JAG,” “M.A.N.T.I.S.” and “All the Right Moves,” starring alongside a young Tom Cruise. Graham played Ambassador Soval on “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Graham leaves behind his wife and daughter, Variety reported.





