Amazon adds Grubhub+ to Prime benefits

Grubhub+ is now a benefit that comes with Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime members can now access a new benefit that comes with their annual subscription.

Prime members can sign up for Grubhub + for free and, according to Amazon, save $120 a year.

With the signup you can get “unlimited access to Grubhub+” for the length of your Prime membership, then thanks to a no-fee delivery, lower fees and other savings Amazon said that its members can save another $300 a year on average, if you place on average one order a month for a year.

Grubhub will be accessible through Amazon.com and on the Amazon app, the companies said in a news release.

The announcement of the new perk comes almost two years after Amazon agreed to take over a minor stake in Grubhub, Forbes reported.

