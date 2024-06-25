Amazon Prime days announced; Walmart reveals “Deal Days” date

Amazon Prime Days Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day.

The 10th Prime Day will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT (3:01 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 17.

Prime members will find deals on TVs, cosmetics, clothing, tech items, computers and more. As in the past, new deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

In addition, invite-only deals are also back this year, which means Prime members can request an invitation to exclusive deals that are expected to sell out.

According to Amazon, some of the invite-only deals include up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off Peloton products.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

Walmart has announced that it will offer select deals on its website and app this summer.

The retail giant announced Monday that it is offering deals on its website and app from July 8 through July 11 as a part of their “Walmart Deals” promotion.

Walmart’s summer sales event, will begin on Monday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and run through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

All customers will be able to shop the sale online or in the Walmart app beginning at the 5 p.m. ET start time, but if are currently have a Walmart+ membership, you will be able to access the deals five hours earlier at noon ET.

Some of the deals include:

TCL 65″ Class Q Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV for $398.00 (was $498.00)

HP Victus 15.6 inch R5 4050 Gaming Laptop for $599.00 (was $979.00)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for $449.99 (was $649.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smart Watch for $99.00 (was $179.99)





